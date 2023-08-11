CN Markets: CEA price climbs to fresh all-time high, liquidity increases after emissions verification deadline

CO2 allowance prices in China’s carbon market reached almost 70 yuan ($9.68) in the past week, the highest level seen since the market started in 2021, with a significant increase in trading activity after regulated entities completed their annual emissions verification work, while the offset market also saw improved liquidity despite the limited supply.
