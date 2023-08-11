NZ business, climate groups call for urgent clarity on ETS reform proposals, outcomes

Published 08:56 on August 11, 2023 / Last updated at 09:22 on August 11, 2023 / Mark Tilly / Asia Pacific, New Zealand / No Comments

New Zealand sustainable business and climate groups have backed the intent of the government’s review of the ETS, but in consultation submissions called for “urgent” clarification on some of the key policy options proposed and Wellington’s desired outcomes for the review.