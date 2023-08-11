Advisor International Carbon Policy & Markets, Carbon Growth Group – Sydney/Melbourne/Hong Kong

What’s on offer:

Carbon Growth Group offers the opportunity for a Carbon Market Advisor to help realise and sustain the group’s ambitious growth plans.

Based in Melbourne, Sydney or Hong Kong, the Carbon Market Advisor will join an agile and rapidly growing investment management team with more than 100 years’ combined experience in environmental finance, carbon finance and policy, investment markets and community development. An inquisitive thinker and confident communicator, the Carbon Market Advisor will undertake carbon market research and analysis to inform the Carbon Growth Group’s investment and business strategy, guide engagement with corporate and government decision makers and support the Group’s marketing and communications.

Who we are:

Carbon Growth Group (CGG) is a leading investment manager in global carbon markets. CGG is run by a small team located across a range of time zones in Australia, Hong Kong and North America. CGG focusses on delivering three key objectives for investors and for the planet:

• Generating financial returns by building a diversified portfolio of highest integrity carbon credits and related climate finance instruments.

• Protecting & restoring nature by investing in projects that deliver co-benefits to forests, grasslands and wetlands, and the people who rely on them.

• Accelerating climate action by supporting energy transitions in Developing Countries and bringing trusted carbon offset solutions to businesses.

What you’ll do:

Reporting to the Chief Strategy Officer, and working alongside the strategy, investment, and communication teams you will be responsible for:

• Undertaking and synthesising targeted research and analysis of international carbon markets focusing on both voluntary and regulated markets.

• Analysing and tracking supply and demand drivers in the carbon market including corporate climate commitments, carbon credit generation across carbon registries and evolving global rules and trends in carbon markets.

• Undertaking state, federal and regional level policy analysis related to carbon projects in selected least developed and developing countries.

• Preparing research papers, submissions to consultation processes, briefing notes, investment committee memos, investor communications, presentations and pitches.

• Sharing carbon market insights and providing written and verbal advice to internal and external stakeholders including Group Executive, investment and trading teams, investors and partners.

• Supporting engagement and relationship building with key market participants including voluntary carbon registries, governments, project developers, key companies and corporates, ICVCM, IETA, VCMI and SBTi.

What you’ve done:

You will have:

• Experience in a similar role in policy analysis, research and/or advice, preferably in the climate and/or carbon sector either within government or a corporate context.

• Demonstrated ability to understand and engage with the carbon markets landscape across both public policy and corporate strategy.

• Tertiary-level relevant qualification in economics, finance, law, sustainability or any climate change and carbon-related field.

• Strong analytical skills, ability to think strategically, analyse and synthesise diverse qualitative and quantitative data and information.

• Strong written and verbal communications skills, with the ability to communicate ideas clearly and confidently, articulate issues and recommend pragmatic solutions.

• Self-driven and able to work autonomously, with an inquisitive mindset and egalitarian spirit, willing to do what’s needed to thrive in a lean, hands on environment.

• National, or holder of a valid right to work visa in Australia or Hong Kong.

The benefits and rewards:

• Small, dedicated team of passionate industry professionals.

• Opportunity to work in a growing industry on one of the world’s newest and most important investment thematics.

• Hybrid and flexible working arrangements including support for working from home and/or office close to public transport cafes and shops.

• Great staff environment committed to recognising staff contributions and providing a working environment that embraces and values diversity.

• Opportunities for growth and development.

• Generous paid parental leave.

We’d love to meet you:

If you get your satisfaction from rolling up your sleeves, working in a hands-on environment where you can build, influence and add value, then this could be your next role. We encourage applications from people of all ages, nationalities, abilities and cultures – including Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples, the LGBTQI+ community and people living with disability.

How to apply:

Please submit your CV and a cover letter via email to info@carbongrowth.com by Friday 8 September 2023.

You are not required to specifically address the success criteria. Please just tell us, in no more than two pages, how your skills, experiences and attributes will help Carbon Growth Group thrive.

Recruitment will conclude when a suitable candidate is identified. You will be required to provide evidence of your eligibility to live and work in Australia or Hong Kong.