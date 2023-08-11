Asia Pacific > ANALYSIS: China’s long-suspended voluntary market moves one step closer to relaunch, confidence returns

ANALYSIS: China’s long-suspended voluntary market moves one step closer to relaunch, confidence returns

Published 09:49 on August 11, 2023  /  Last updated at 10:14 on August 11, 2023  / Chia-Erh Kuo /  Asia Pacific, China, Voluntary  /  No Comments

Participants in China's carbon offset market see a potential comeback for the long-suspended national programme later this year, with a recent policy document shedding some light on how one of the world's largest voluntary schemes will proceed in the Paris era.

