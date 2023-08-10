New York faces distinct advantages, drawbacks in aligning cap-and-invest programme with RGGI -expert

Published 22:51 on August 10, 2023 / Last updated at 22:51 on August 10, 2023 / Matthew Lithgow

New York’s continued participation in the power sector RGGI carbon market would aid the development of the state’s economy-wide cap-and-invest system by ensuring programme stability and fostering greater regional climate ambition, though separating from RGGI could yield a larger in-state emissions cap and avoid multiple carbon prices, an expert said Thursday.