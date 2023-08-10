Orsted’s aims for pioneering CCS project to launch operations in 2025

Wood-burning cogeneration or combined heat and power (CHP) plants established by Danish energy firm Orsted will begin to have their emissions captured and stored during 2025, as part of Denmark’s first full-scale CCS agreement, the company outlined during its financial results on Thursday.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.