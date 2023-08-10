Kenya faces $1 billion shortfall for forestry plans over next five years, says Environment ministry

Kenya will face a shortfall of more than $1 billion to meet its climate change and forestry strategic plan over the next five years, the Ministry of Environment has revealed.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.