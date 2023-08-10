EMEA > EU greenlights state aid for Germany’s energy-intensive fuel companies at risk of carbon leakage

EU greenlights state aid for Germany’s energy-intensive fuel companies at risk of carbon leakage

Published 14:24 on August 10, 2023  /  Last updated at 14:24 on August 10, 2023  / Rebecca Gualandi

Germany's energy-intensive companies that are part of the domestic fuel emissions trading system will be partially compensated for any risk of carbon leakage caused by higher fuel prices, as the European Commission approved the €6.5 billion scheme on Thursday.

