EMEA > Southern European heatwave not enough to lift Europe-wide power demand, say analysts

Southern European heatwave not enough to lift Europe-wide power demand, say analysts

Published 15:35 on August 10, 2023  /  Last updated at 15:47 on August 10, 2023  / Roy Manuell /  EMEA, EU ETS  /  No Comments

European power consumption slumped 6% compared to historical averages in July despite an uptick in demand from air conditioning across the Southern countries that were struck by extreme heat, according to analysts.

European power consumption slumped 6% compared to historical averages in July despite an uptick in demand from air conditioning across the Southern countries that were struck by extreme heat, according to analysts.

A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.

LinkedIn
Powered by Magic Members Membership Software