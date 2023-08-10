Aviation/CORSIA > Airline touts success at curbing non-CO2 climate impact by using AI mapping

Airline touts success at curbing non-CO2 climate impact by using AI mapping

Published 14:56 on August 10, 2023  /  Last updated at 15:02 on August 10, 2023  / Bryony Collins /  Aviation/CORSIA, EMEA, Voluntary  /  No Comments

A leading airline has been testing AI technology to reduce airplane contrails when flying at altitude, with positive results, suggesting that the technology can be a cost-effective way to help to reduce the climate impact of aviation and potentially also generate contrail reduction-based carbon credits.

