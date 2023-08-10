EMEA > CEZ posts 22% drop in ETS-covered fossil generation for H1 as RWE confirms output decline

CEZ posts 22% drop in ETS-covered fossil generation for H1 as RWE confirms output decline

Published 12:58 on August 10, 2023  /  Last updated at 12:58 on August 10, 2023  / Roy Manuell /  EMEA, EU ETS  /  No Comments

Czech utility CEZ reported a drop of more than one-fifth year-on-year in its EU coal and gas power output over the first sixth months of the year, in quarterly results published Thursday, joining multiple other Europe-headquartered energy companies in posting much lower generation levels in 2023.

Czech utility CEZ reported a drop of more than one-fifth year-on-year in its EU coal and gas power output over the first sixth months of the year, in quarterly results published Thursday, joining numerous other Europe-headquartered energy companies in posting much lower generation levels in 2023.

A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.

LinkedIn
Powered by Magic Members Membership Software