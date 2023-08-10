South Korea appoints major project developer to conduct three Article 6 projects abroad

A major carbon project developer in South Korea has been selected by the government to start off three Article 6 projects abroad, as the East Asian country is seeking to acquire international carbon credits and leverage the Article 6 mechanism of the Paris Agreement to realise its climate goals.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.