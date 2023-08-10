Asia Pacific > South Korea appoints major project developer to conduct three Article 6 projects abroad

South Korea appoints major project developer to conduct three Article 6 projects abroad

Published 10:22 on August 10, 2023  /  Last updated at 10:28 on August 10, 2023  / Chia-Erh Kuo /  Asia Pacific, International, Other APAC, Paris Article 6, South Korea, Voluntary  /  No Comments

A major carbon project developer in South Korea has been selected by the government to start off three Article 6 projects abroad, as the East Asian country is seeking to acquire international carbon credits and leverage the Article 6 mechanism of the Paris Agreement to realise its climate goals.

A major carbon project developer in South Korea has been selected by the government to start off three Article 6 projects abroad, as the East Asian country is seeking to acquire international carbon credits and leverage the Article 6 mechanism of the Paris Agreement to realise its climate goals.

A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.

LinkedIn
Powered by Magic Members Membership Software