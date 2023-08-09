US govt awards $13 mln to support carbon removal projects

Published 23:03 on August 9, 2023 / Last updated at 23:03 on August 9, 2023 / Matthew Lithgow / Americas, US, Voluntary / No Comments

US President Joe Biden’s administration on Wednesday announced it has invested over $13 mln in nearly two dozen carbon dioxide removal (CDR) projects across a variety of different technologies.