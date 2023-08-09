California offset issuance exceeds 250 mln with new large forestry project, as DEBs credit spread blows out past $10

Published 22:52 on August 9, 2023 / Last updated at 22:52 on August 9, 2023 / Matthew Lithgow / Americas, Canada, US / No Comments

All-time California Carbon Offset (CCO) issuances surged past the 250 million mark this week as a new improved forest management (IFM) project earned a significant credit batch, according to state data published Wednesday, while the price premium credits with direct environmental benefits to the state (DEBs) rose into the double digits.