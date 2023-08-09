Americas > CAR publishes draft low-carbon cement protocol for US concrete producers

CAR publishes draft low-carbon cement protocol for US concrete producers

Published 19:52 on August 9, 2023  /  Last updated at 19:52 on August 9, 2023  / Joan Pinto /  Americas, US, Voluntary  /  No Comments

Carbon market standards body Climate Action Reserve (CAR) released its draft cement crediting methodology on Wednesday for public consultation.

Carbon market standards body Climate Action Reserve (CAR) released its draft cement crediting methodology on Wednesday for public consultation.

A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.

LinkedIn
Powered by Magic Members Membership Software