Poland persists in legal fight against EU climate policies with fresh filings on ETS2 and CBAM

Poland has filed legal challenges to the EU’s highest court against the bloc’s planned second carbon market and carbon border adjustment mechanism (CBAM), the government said on Wednesday, the latest in a series of cases Warsaw has submitted over the EU’s Fit for 55 climate policy package.
