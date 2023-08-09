Americas > Canadian companies announce carbon removal pilot facility in southern Quebec

Canadian companies announce carbon removal pilot facility in southern Quebec

Published 18:54 on August 9, 2023  /  Last updated at 18:54 on August 9, 2023  / Graham Gibson

Two Canada-based firms will construct a pilot carbon capture facility to sequester up to 1,000 tonnes of CO2 annually and support a wide rollout of removal technology across Canada, the companies announced Wednesday.

