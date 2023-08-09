Nations to consider Clean Development Mechanism future at Dubai climate summit, UN confirms

Published 17:05 on August 9, 2023

The future of the Kyoto-era Clean Development Mechanism (CDM) is to be discussed by governments at the upcoming COP28 climate summit in Dubai, a UN spokesperson told Carbon Pulse on Wednesday while confirming that it will still be possible to transfer and cancel CDM credits beyond a looming deadline, clearing up a point of confusion among stakeholders.