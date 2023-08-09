Nations to consider Clean Development Mechanism future at Dubai climate summit, UN confirms

The future of the Kyoto-era Clean Development Mechanism (CDM) is to be discussed by governments at the upcoming COP28 climate summit in Dubai, a UN spokesperson told Carbon Pulse on Wednesday while confirming that it will still be possible to transfer and cancel CDM credits beyond a looming deadline, clearing up a point of confusion among stakeholders.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.