Amazon countries agree on cooperation, highlight need for financing in efforts to protect rainforest

Eight countries home to the Amazon rainforest have agreed to advance innovative financing options to help protect the massive territory, according to a joint declaration issued late on Tuesday that failed to include a pledge to end deforestation by 2030.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.