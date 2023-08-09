Australian energy company sued over ‘carbon neutral’ electricity and gas claims

A group of climate activists has sued one of Australia’s biggest energy companies over what it claims to be greenwashing, as the firm offers “carbon neutral” electricity and gas to customers based on the purchase of carbon credits.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.