Biodiversity poised to become more important selection criteria in offshore wind power projects -industry

As lower costs and less need for government subsidies are sparking rapid growth in the offshore wind power sector, biodiversity considerations are likely to become decisive factors in the project selection process, according to industry stakeholders.

Despite the industry experiencing some hiccups in 2022 due to high inflation rates and costs, global offshore wind capacity is estimated to grow 10-fold from 63 GW in 2022 to 519 GW in 2035, according to Bloomberg.

Offshore wind energy helps mitigate climate change by producing fossil-free electricity, but as marine areas become increasingly busy with offshore wind installations, these can also have adverse impacts on the species that live there or migrate through the areas.

Ecosystems are impacted negatively during the construction and operational phase with the noise present in both phases and sediment dispersal during the construction phase.

While offshore wind tenders are currently selected mainly based only on price, a number of offshore wind industry stakeholders are pushing for non-price criteria like biodiversity to become an increasingly important part of the application and selection process.

“It’s something we think is a very, very important tool in terms of driving further action in this space,” said Emma Hospes, head of strategic environment and permitting at Orsted, the largest offshore wind developer in the world.

“We need to constantly evolve the way in which we incentivise action and the way we take action as an industry, we need to take on board new innovations, new ways of working. And I think this kind of evolution in tenders is a really important way to continue to drive change and it definitely has kick-started quite some action in the industry,” Hospes told Carbon Pulse.

Price will remain an important factor in tenders alongside other criteria like socio-economic considerations, but Hospes said governments should assess projects based on societal value as well.

“When offshore wind is done without support, e.g. using Contracts for Difference, government can maximise the use of non-price criteria and make them the decisive factor for selecting the winning bid,” Mattia Cecchinato, senior advisor at industry association Wind Europe, also said.

Merchant projects, which no do receive state support, do not fall under the provisions of the EU state aid guidelines, which limits the weight of the non-price criteria to 30% of the overall scoring for winning an offshore wind project in a tender.

But subsidy free projects can go beyond and allocate the most weight to specific non-price criteria like biodiversity, making them the decisive factors.

Wind Europe and Orsted are part of the Offshore Coalition for Energy and Nature (OCEaN) along with other wind industry stakeholders, NGOs and Transmission System Operators (TSOs) that are all pushing for EU member states to start using ecological non-price criteria in their tenders.

This will become all the more necessary as the European Commission has proposed an EU Nature Restoration Law, which aims to restore 20% of EU’s land and sea ecosystems by 2030 and globally, nations committed to restore at least 30% of the earth’s degraded natural areas at last year’s UN’s biodiversity conference.

CHALLENGING

A recent example of one of the first tenders to use the environment as a key selection criteria was the Hollandse Kust Site VI organised by the Dutch government, which this year awarded Shell and Eneco the right to develop a 2.1 GW wind farm with one of the four criteria being the “contribution to the ecology of the North Sea”.

The biodiversity criteria was assessed based on the amount of investment and the level of innovation of the proposed solutions that would benefit the naturally occurring biodiversity in the Dutch North Sea.

But a difficult in having biodiversity as the decisive criteria for selecting projects is that these criteria must be defined and measurable first.

“That’s particularly challenging, not least because of the difficulty of measuring something that’s not static. So we have also advocated the use of expert panels to be able to evaluate ecology tender criteria,” Orsted’s Hospes said.

Defining biodiversity in marine environments is also hard because many of the biodiversity frameworks and financial metrics emerging are for terrestrial environments rather than marine ones.

And because marine is so mobile and species migrate, it is much harder to measure.

While biodiversity criteria are currently not a key part of the selection criteria for projects, offshore wind companies like Orsted have already started to develop their own projects and initiatives.

These include 3-D printing of reefs in Kattegat, an area of sea between Denmark and Sweden, where they hope cod populations, which have plummeted to all time lows, will find a new home.

The company also recently commissioned three nearshore artificial nesting structures designed to house the black-legged kittiwake, a type of bird, to compensate the potential impact of the 2.9 GW Hornsea 3 offshore wind farm in the UK will have on the species.

Orsted aims to deliver a net-positive biodiversity impact on all renewable energy projects commissioned from 2030.

Spain-headquartered Iberdrola has also committed to achieving a net positive impact on nature by 2030, and said it has established a new net balance accounting framework for biodiversity that is applicable to all its facilities.

It said this framework makes it possible to quantify positive and negative impact on ecosystems and species stemming from the construction, operation, and decommissioning of its installations.

Most of these kinds of industry-led biodiversity projects are relatively new, however, so whether they will be successful in their aims to enhance and preserve species is difficult to ascertain.

TAKING TIME

Francis Kerckhof, marine biologist at the Royal Belgian Natural Institute (RBINS), warned that it takes a considerable amount of time to understand the impacts of offshore wind developments and new projects on natural environments.

Kerckhof has been studying the environmental impact of offshore wind plants for more than a decade, focusing on fouling communities – species attached to the hard substrate structures offered by the wind mills such as the scour protection and the piles of the turbines.

He said that while the artificial substrate of the offshore wind plant foundations may attract fish and benthic animals, these ecosystems have not developed into something natural yet and are dominated by a few species.

Nevertheless, he pointed to some positive impacts that offshore wind developments can have for natural ecosystems, namely as a safe haven for marine species.

As offshore wind farms in some countries, like Belgium, are currently closed off to fishing and bottom trawling fishing, this means species have an opportunity to regenerate in those areas and find shelter.

Though the best way to minimise offshore wind farms’ impact on marine species and biodiversity remains at the planning phase, when governments create a marine spatial plan whereby they decide which areas of the sea or ocean can be used for offshore wind farms.

It is at this stage that most harm to ecosystems can be avoided by carrying out detailed environmental impact assessments on species and ecosystems, according to Wind Europe.

Some harm can also be prevented during the construction phase, by building single big bubble curtains that can help absorb some of the noise generated during construction, which impacts species behaviour.

The size of commercially available wind farms has increased in recent decades, meaning that fewer are required to generate the same electricity, but it also means that building them in the sea makes more noise, raising concerns about the possible impacts on marine life.

Single big bubble curtains and sound mitigation measures can help absorb these sounds.

Kerkchof also said that building more elaborate foundations and having crevices in the artificial substrate can create new habitats for species.

Using natural material instead of artificial for the foundation can also help, he added.

With the expansion of offshore wind capacity, all efforts in preserving and helping affected species will be required.

Asked whether a global framework for approaching biodiversity in the sea should be created that all companies can follow, Orsted’s Hospes replied that a one size fits all approach would not work universally, although she added that there are naturally key approaches that can be transferred and compared across ecosystems.

Biodiversity is linked to its location, therefore working with the specific site and its unique ecosystem characteristics will require a tailored approach each time, she told Carbon Pulse.

By Rebecca Gualandi – rebecca@carbon-pulse.com

