Indonesia’s sovereign wealth fund teams up with global climate, carbon advisory to invest in NBS projects

Published 04:32 on August 9, 2023 / Last updated at 04:13 on August 9, 2023 / Mark Tilly / Asia Pacific, Nature-based, Other APAC, Voluntary / No Comments

Indonesia Investment Authority (INA) has partnered with a global climate change advisory and investment firm to explore nature-based solutions investment and strategic opportunities in the Southeast Asian country, they announced Wednesday.