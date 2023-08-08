Senior Program Officer/Manager, Scope 3 Innovation, Verra – Remote (Worldwide, US business hours)

Job Title: Senior Program Officer/Manager, Scope 3 Innovation

Location: Remote – Worldwide (with significant overlap with US business hours)

Start Date: Immediately

Reports to: Manager, Supply Chain Innovation

Verra is a global leader helping to tackle the world’s most intractable environmental and social challenges. As a mission-driven non-profit organization, Verra is committed to reducing greenhouse gas emissions, improving livelihoods and protecting natural resources across the private and public sectors. We support climate action and sustainable development with standards, tools, and programs that credibly, transparently, and robustly assess environmental and social impacts and enable funding for sustaining and scaling up projects that verifiably deliver these benefits. We work in any arena where we see a need for clear standards, a role for market-based mechanisms, and an opportunity to generate significant environmental and social value.

Verra manages a portfolio of standards, including the:

Verified Carbon Standard (VCS) — the world’s leading carbon crediting program, with more than 1800 registered projects in 80 countries, and accounting for two-thirds of all voluntary carbon market transaction volume.

Sustainable Development Verified Impact Standard (SD VISta) — a flexible framework for assessing and reporting on the sustainable development benefits of project-based activities.

Climate, Community & Biodiversity (CCB) Standards — to identify projects that simultaneously address climate change, support local communities, and conserve biodiversity.

Plastic Waste Reduction Program — to enable robust impact assessment of new or scaled-up waste recovery and recycling projects around the globe.

Verra is creating the new role of Senior Program Officer, Supply Chain Innovation, to support the development and implementation of a new Verra Scope 3 Program that will incentivize corporate GHG abatement activities. This is a unique opportunity to join an innovative team at the ground level to create and implement a new program at the forefront of corporate climate action.

A day with Verra’s collaborative Innovations Team might include…

Drafting components of a new Scope 3 Program standard and other program documents, including methodologies and guidance.

Designing rules, processes and infrastructure to increase climate action and support assurance of emission reductions and removals in Scope 3 emissions inventories.

Engaging with external stakeholders (e.g., claims setting organizations, program users, NGOs and industry experts) to understand their requirements and discuss how a Verra Scope 3 Program could support their work.

Facilitating working group meetings on potential Scope 3 Program rules and requirements.

Testing the draft Scope 3 Program rules and requirements through pilot projects.

Engaging with other Verra staff to investigate alignment, barriers, and solutions for the implementation of the Scope 3 Program.

Coaching internal staff on how to implement the Scope 3 Program.

Assisting with the development of other Verra programs.

Representing Verra at conferences, workshops, and events.

Specific functions you will be responsible for leading…

Supporting the development and implementation of a new Scope 3 Program by assisting with the design and drafting of the program standard and other program documents, building on the VCS and other Verra standards, guidance, tools, and programs.

Managing the work of a consultant to adapt a VCS methodology for use in the Scope 3 Program in an energy or industrial sector.

Co-designing and co-managing the piloting of the Scope 3 Program using an adapted VCS methodology.

Consulting with stakeholders to identify how the Scope 3 Program should be designed to support and scale climate action in corporate supply chains.

Aiding the transition of the Scope 3 Program from the Program Development and Innovation Department to the Program Management Department for its ongoing implementation.

You bring with you…

A relevant university degree (e.g., environmental science, engineering, GHG accounting, environmental policy, sustainability, natural sciences). A master’s degree would be advantageous.

Strong technical writing skills with experience drafting rules, requirements and guidance in standards, programs and/or guidance documents. Excellent written and verbal communication skills and fluency in English is essential.

At least two years relevant experience in the following (preferably in an industrial sector): Voluntary carbon markets, ideally the Verified Carbon Standard, Corporate GHG inventory accounting, especially Scope 3 emissions.

A technical understanding of GHG claims, target-setting and accounting standards and guidance, particularly, the WRI/WBCSD Greenhouse Gas Protocol corporate accounting standards/guidance, ISO 14064, and/or Science-Based Targets Initiative.

A track record of successfully navigating complex, interconnected and evolving policies and frameworks.

Demonstrated ability to take initiative, work independently, be persistent, and prioritize.

An open mindset and cultural awareness to learn from stakeholders and partners from different countries, cultures, sectors, and standpoints.

Project management experience is an asset.

In this role, you will grow and expand your expertise by…

Working at the cutting edge of designing a new program to drive high-impact activities that tackle some of the most pressing environmental issues of our day.

Researching policies, standards, guidance, and stakeholder actions to inform Scope 3 Program design decisions.

Transforming ideas and solutions into verifiable requirements and processes in a set of program documents (standard, methodologies, guidance, reporting templates, etc.).

Expanding your network of professionals working on Scope 3 interventions and related sustainable development initiatives.

Working with a dynamic, committed, and focused team of professionals from around the world.

You will know you are successful if…

You are seen as a reliable member of the Scope 3 Innovation Team and a go-to resource for the Verra Scope 3 Program.

You successfully draft program documents that ensure the Scope 3 Program is credible, rigorous, and practical to implement for Verra’s stakeholders and staff.

You successfully lead the implementation of one or more pilot projects and incorporate the findings into the design of the Scope 3 Program.

Stakeholders consistently express positive feedback regarding your ability to find credible, workable, and creative solutions to scale climate action in corporate supply chains.

You are at ease dealing with uncertainty and finding solutions in an emerging field.

You can think creatively and work collaboratively in a solution-oriented manner.

You will join a team…

From diverse locations and backgrounds, including GHG accounting and carbon market experts, project developers, consultants, climate negotiators, researchers, auditors, GIS/remote sensing experts, and more.

That is committed to driving climate action and sustainable development at scale through high-quality standards and programs.

That embodies the values Verra has established for itself, and which include Teamwork, Results, Integrity, Balance, and Exploration.

Compensation at Verra

To help us attract and retain top talent, Verra pays employees competitively to the market. In return, we expect each employee to, at a minimum:

Meet expectations in terms of work effort and performance;

Take the initiative to build the skills and knowledge needed to do their job effectively; and

Embody Verra’s values.

We will recognize employees who go beyond expected performance with salary increases and/or promotions, but the bar for earning those rewards is high.

Salary is one component of Verra’s total compensation package, which also includes:

Top-tier health, vision, and dental care, and life insurance coverage;

Verra contributions to each employee’s retirement plan;

Verra contributions as required by national labor laws in countries where staff are located;

Paid Time Off (PTO), comprising 22-30 days plus ten floating holidays, sabbatical after five years of service, and other leave allowances; and

Funds to support professional development.

How to Apply

To apply, please send us the following:

Cover letter (not to exceed one page)

Resume/CV (not to exceed two pages)

*Please add app.bamboohr.com to your contact list to ensure you receive emails from us*

Verra provides equal opportunity for all job applicants and employees and is committed to providing a work environment free of discrimination. We conduct our recruitment and hiring without regard to race, color, religion, gender identity, sex, sexual orientation, national origin, age, marital status, pregnancy, physical or mental disability, genetics, veteran status, or any other characteristic protected by applicable federal, state, and local law.