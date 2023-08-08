Carbon Knowledge & Data, Abatable – London

Role: Carbon Knowledge & Data

Location: London

Salary range: £63,000 – £70,000K + stock option package

About Abatable

Abatable’s mission is to empower every organisation to build a thriving future for climate, nature and people. Abatable is focused on providing the infrastructure for businesses and investors to navigate, access and support credible climate solutions delivering long-lasting positive environmental and social impact. The team is achieving this by backing innovative, high-quality carbon projects alongside leveraging a product-led approach to scalable solutions, targeting corporate buyers, investors and carbon project developers with a focus on the voluntary carbon market.

Abatable was founded in July 2021, and we are backed by experienced impact investors such as Azora, Blue Bear Capital and Y Combinator (S21).

We are a diverse team working in a hybrid setup across two cities – London and Amsterdam. We put our values and mission front and centre in everything we do. If you want to know more, read about our team and values on our About us page.

About the role

As part of this role, you’ll have a unique opportunity to contribute to the development of data and insights products at Abatable which will be used by market participants in the voluntary carbon markets (VCM). Those products include, but are not limited to, innovative pricing and policy-related products, as well as other demand-side and supply-side tools for the VCM.

You’ll also be able to actively contribute to the broader Knowledge & Data team at Abatable which is developing differentiated market insights and reports for the voluntary carbon markets as a way to support impactful decision-making targeting corporate buyers, investors and carbon project developers.

What you’ll be doing

Support the Product/Growth team to understand product and customer requirements, influence the product vision, and work closely with engineering, to shape winning products.

Collaborate and manage data partner relationships and work with them to understand their needs and requirements.

Oversee the data management / quality process and actively work with the team to implement process improvements.

Responsible for overseeing information and materials in the company’s internal database and drawing differentiated insights.

Assist the team as needed to review information provided by the project developers and help compile project evaluation assessment to determine high quality criteria eligibility, in partnership with a team of internal and external experts at Abatable.

Opportunity to develop a stronger understanding of the different carbon project developers and carbon standard methodologies with a key focus on nature-based solutions, CDR and other emerging technologies.

Opportunity to attend relevant conferences on the concept of high quality carbon credits and having a “pulse” on the latest methodological and market developments in the space.

Who we’re looking for

4 to 6 years of previous experience in research and data analysis required, preference for professionals with experience in carbon markets or other related sustainability or energy-related sectors.

Experience with data product development is a plus.

Proficiency with data-related tasks and systems (advanced knowledge of Excel and/or other softwares such as Power Bi, Python, SQL).

Excellent communication skills along with the ability to effectively collaborate with cross-functional teams.

Entrepreneurial spirit and the drive to thrive in a fast-paced environment.

Strong analytical and problem-solving skills, with the ability to use data and ability to handle multiple competing priorities.

What we offer

The choice to structure your compensation package with a competitive salary and a generous share options package

Hybrid working model

Holidays: 25 days holiday (excl. bank holidays) + one bonus for your birthday

Equipment: We use Apple. We want to provide you with whatever you need to work effectively, so let us know your preference. Displays, mouse and keyboards are standard issue. Need software licenses? We’ve got you covered

Health insurance including mental health cover to holistically support your wellbeing

Family leave policy: 26 weeks at 100% pay for the primary caregiver and 13 weeks at 100% pay for the secondary caregiver, plus unpaid leave and flexible return to work arrangements

Pension enrolment for all employees

Learning and Development budget of £500 per year

Cycle to work scheme

We are actively creating a fair environment for every employee to be their best

Diversity and inclusion are a priority for us, and we are ensuring we have lots of support for all our people to grow at Abatable. We embrace diversity in all of its forms and create an inclusive environment for all people to do the best work of their lives (so far) with us. This is integral to our mission of building trust and integrity in the carbon markets.

We’re an equal-opportunity employer. All applicants will be considered for employment without attention to ethnicity, religion, sexual orientation, gender identity, family or parental status, national origin, veteran, neurodiversity status or disability status.

How to apply

Please apply here. We’ll be in touch with the next steps as quickly as we can.