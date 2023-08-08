Carbon Strategy Advisor, Abatable – London

Carbon Strategy Advisor

Salary range: £58,386 – £64,873 + generous stock options

Location: London, UK

About Abatable

Abatable’s mission is to enable corporate climate action by building the infrastructure for businesses and investors to navigate, access and support credible climate solutions delivering long-lasting positive environmental and social impact. The team is achieving this by backing innovative, high-quality carbon projects alongside leveraging a product-led approach to scaleable solutions.

Abatable was founded in July 2021, and we are backed by experienced investors such as Global Founders Capital, Blue Bear Capital and Y Combinator (S21).

We are a diverse team working in a hybrid setup across two cities – London and Amsterdam. We put our values and mission front and centre in everything we do. If you want to know more, read about our team and values on our About us page.

About the role

As the first Carbon Strategy Advisor hire within Abatable’s Business Development team, you will play a pivotal role in empowering impact-focused corporates to achieve their decarbonisation strategies by supporting the implementation of credible carbon projects.

What you’ll be doing:

Overall, you’ll be responsible for working with clients on crafting and delivering future-proofed, impact-led carbon strategies that leverage Abatable’s services.

You’ll support the growth team in client meetings as a subject expert on the voluntary carbon market, and ask questions to understand client’s ambitions and needs.

Work with the growth team on structuring and writing client proposals.

Help shape Abatable’s carbon procurement advisory offering, as well as identifying new product and service growth opportunities.

Collaborate cross-functionally to support other teams in existing and new product innovation by being the voice of the customers.

Support how we position Abatable to different sectors based on the evolving pressures and regulations they each face.

Who we’re looking for:

3 years experience in carbon markets, demonstrating a deep knowledge of the VCM and being up-to-date with market developments.

A proven track record of successfully collaborating with large corporates to develop effective carbon strategies.

Able to establish trust-based relationships with senior stakeholders.

Passion to do what’s right (which is not always the easiest route).

Great communication skills, able to explain complex propositions to different stakeholders.

We’re a small team atm, so we need someone with a proactive approach, who takes the initiative and collaborates effectively with other teams.

What we offer

The choice to structure your compensation package with a competitive salary and a generous share options package

Hybrid working model

Holidays: 25 days holiday (excl. bank holidays) + one bonus for your birthday

Health insurance: including mental health cover to holistically support your wellbeing

Family leave policy: 26 weeks at 100% pay for the primary caregiver and 13 weeks at 100% pay for the secondary caregiver, plus unpaid leave and flexible return to work arrangements.

Pension enrolment for all employees

Learning and Development budget of £500 per year

Cycle to work scheme

We are actively creating a fair environment for every employee to be their best

Diversity and inclusion are a priority for us, and we are ensuring we have lots of support for all our people to grow at Abatable. We embrace diversity in all of its forms and create an inclusive environment for all people to do the best work of their lives (so far) with us. This is integral to our mission of building trust and integrity in the carbon markets.

We’re an equal-opportunity employer. All applicants will be considered for employment without attention to ethnicity, religion, sexual orientation, gender identity, family or parental status, national origin, veteran, neurodiversity status or disability status.

How to apply

