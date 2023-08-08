Senior Certificate Sales Manager (Carbon Markets), Agreena – Hybrid (London/Copenhagen/Berlin) or Remote

About Agreena

Agreena is an exciting, dynamic and purpose-oriented organisation united in a mission to drive impact for farmers and the climate. While we’re rooted in agriculture, finance and technology, our team of experts range from soil carbon scientists and software developers to market strategists and regulatory affairs experts. More than 30 nationalities are gathered under the common Agreena flag – either working from our headquarters in Copenhagen or remotely across Europe.

Our company offers a supportive and positive work environment with opportunities for learning, leading and growth no matter where you are in your professional journey. We believe in giving our employees a lot of responsibility, and we encourage new thinking, innovation and fun.

And this is where you come in:

We are looking for someone who will rise to the challenge in helping build Agreena’s Certificate Sales Team (within Carbon Credits) in collaboration with our newly established Carbon Markets & Solution Sales department. You will be responsible for building relationships and distribution channels to counterparts such as brokerage firms, corporates and financial institutions, initially medium to large corporates. You will have an opportunity to influence the team’s strategy, co-create a high-impact team and step into a newly established role and contribute to building the team and distribution model.

The ideal candidate for this role will be both experienced in institutional coverage and entrepreneurial by nature and will have a passion for building and managing client relationships, strategic partnership and sales while delivering strong financial performance and building talent. The ideal candidate will need to be comfortable with navigating ambiguity and the demands that naturally arise from rapid growth.

How will you make an impact:

Build Coverage Approach

Identify and know our clients and prospects. Listen to our clients’ feedback. Deeply understand their challenges. Prioritise client segments and specific clients.

Lead client coverage. Manage our relationships and secure continued sales of Agreena Carbon Credits.

Be a brand ambassador. Represent Agreena’s mission. Communicate our story with stakeholders with passion and authenticity.

Revenue Growth

Own the sales plan. Create sales forecasts and related targets.

Develop prospects. Identify “white-space” for our sales team. Prioritise the opportunities given resources available. Execute strategies geared to new clients.

Leadership

Engage as a Senior role model. Take ownership for institutional sales. Help onboard new team members for success. Focus on the strength of cultural fit.

Build Capabilities. Coach members of the team. Develop both product knowledge and sales capabilities. Deliver both day-to-day and structured feedback.

Lead by example. Foster a positive, hands-on-working and results-oriented culture.

Who we’re looking for:

7+ years of sales experience ideally from either the Carbon Market, Ag industry, Alternative energy, Commodity trading, or the financial sector with a proven ability to create and maintain good relationships is essential.

5+ years knowledge building from working with Global Markets or Asset Management products such as OTC Derivatives, Exchange Traded Derivatives, Cash Equity, Funds, Energy Trading or Commodities.

Learner’s Mindset – Curious about the needs of the buyers, open-minded about solutions that meet the needs of the buyers

Creative and Adaptive – Ability to create new offerings and packages based on underlying assets and adapt based on market feedback and traction. Turning CO2eq’s into Offsets, Insets, Sponsorships, etc…

Cool with Complexity – Understands nuance and distinctions in overlapping concepts (e.g. removals vs reductions, insets vs offsets, etc.), can tease-out underlying components and create offering and sales frameworks that navigate the complexity.

Rigorous and Analytical – Have a strong preference for data informing actions by applying an analytics-first approach to sales and by having a rigorous approach to controls and minimization of operational risks

A communicator at heart – Ability to build strong and trustworthy relationships with external strategic partners as well as communicate and negotiate with diverse senior stakeholders both externally and internally

Big Picture – Can keep the farmer’s needs in mind while meeting the needs of the buyers. Has a vision for how offers and sales channels would develop over time.

Process-minded – Building sales infrastructure and process from scratch. Understands the steps and building blocks of the offers and sales channels as they develop over time.

What’s in it for you:

A unique opportunity to join and help shape a fast-growing tech scale up with the determination and ambitious mission to reverse climate change

A truly global environment where you can collaborate and socialise with diverse and passionate colleagues

Competitive compensation package and holidays

Centrally located modern office in Copenhagen and the option to work from home a couple days a week / Remote Work Policy

Team events throughout the year

An exciting purpose-led culture and mission

Open communication and supportive feedback culture

🌍 Be your best-self everyday at Agreena:

At Agreena we are devoted to building an environment that promotes equality, inclusion, and diversity. We are on the path towards expansion and growth so with that, we believe everyone’s uniqueness should be celebrated and embraced to help us achieve this exciting journey. This is critical to our success and innovation. We want to build a product that is loved by our customers and we want the same to be reflected in our teams.

With this in mind, we are working to ensure Agreena remains a diverse and inclusive environment for everyone.

