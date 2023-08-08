Canadian industry, environmental groups call for immediate action on carbon contracts for difference programme

A number of Canadian organisations have urged Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s government to develop a programme that guarantees revenues from carbon pricing as soon as possible to accelerate the country’s decarbonisation and global competitiveness for investment.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.