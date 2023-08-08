Brazilian president’s ETS proposal foresees auctions, UN carbon trading interaction

A cap-and-trade programme devised by Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva’s administration will feature design elements such as auctions and price stability mechanisms, as well as automatically allow UN offsetting methodologies to generate compliance credits under the regime, according to a draft proposal seen by Carbon Pulse.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.