Retirement level of carbon credits forecast to hit record high by year-end -report

Retirement of carbon credits from voluntary standards will hit a record high this year if past trends hold, according to a forecast from an advisory group that also noted that the surplus of available credits will continue to build.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.