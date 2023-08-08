UK outfit releases global framework for measuring, crediting nature investments

UK-based CreditNature has released its ecosystem integrity-based framework that has been designed to underpin the issuances of nature credits and other financial instruments.

The company initially circulated a first version of the Natural Asset Recovery Investment Analytics (NARIA) to a small group of collaborators in December, and is now distributing the updated V2.1 more widely to participants in nature markets.

“The NARIA framework is designed to support the growth of new nature-related financial instruments, such as biodiversity credits and bonds, by [providing] high-integrity KPIs that can be reported against nature-positive and ESG commitments,” the framework says.

“We have developed the NARIA framework as part of a globally applicable end-to-end system to ‘unlock’ financial flows into the recovery of nature and ecosystems infrastructure, generating ecosystem services and biodiversity resources.”

CreditNature earlier won a contract with Scotland’s CivTech programme to establish a market for private biodiversity investment, and the first credits to be issued under NARIA is set to take place there.

However, the company is also in the early stages of piloting the framework elsewhere, including in Southeast Asia and Africa.

As well, it has submitted the framework to Accounting for Nature for accreditation under AfN’s metric standard.

While most other biodiversity credit methodologies under preparation are composed around target species or habitats, NARIA is centred around ecosystem integrity, which CreditNature defines as the ability of an ecosystem to recover and maintain its structure, function, composition, and processes over time, including its ability to adapt to and recover from human and natural (climatic) stressors.

“Failure to properly quantify and include ecosystem function in nature markets could limit the impact of nature markets, or worse introduce new forms of systematic risk,” CreditNature said.

INTO THE WEEDS

The NARIA framework will be used to issue tokenised credits to participating projects, known as Nature Impact Units, though CreditNature will also offer a bundled opportunity where the NIUs can be tied to a carbon credit earned under an established standard.

In addition, the framework can be used in the issuance of nature performance bonds as well as for risk management and disclosure purposes and investment ratings.

Two assessment analytics will form the basis of credit issuances:

• The CreditNature Ecosystem Integrity Index (EII)

• The CreditNature Ecosystem Management Rating (EMR)

The integrity index is built on the principles of the Human Development Index, where projects can achieve scores between 0-100 on four dimensions: landscape connectivity, spatial diversity, food web complexity (trophic function), and niche occupancy, using birds as an indicator.

The scores can then be represented as a percentage uplift per hectare from a baseline estimate.

The EMR is a rating from A-G of the impacts of human interventions in the project area.

“The CreditNature EMR is generated by assessing land systems and their associated land management practices (existing and planned) against each of the ecosystem integrity metrics,” the framework said.

While NARIA’s main function will be to underpin nature investments, it has also been created to align with a number of international frameworks and initiatives, CreditNature said, including the Kunming-Montreal Global Biodiversity Framework, the Taskforce on Nature-related Financial Disclosures, the Science-based Targets for Nature, and the EU Taxonomy for sustainable economic activities.

By Stian Reklev – stian@carbon-pulse.com

