NZ govt teams up with BlackRock to launch NZ$2 bln Net Zero Fund

Published 01:49 on August 8, 2023  /  Last updated at 02:27 on August 8, 2023  / Mark Tilly /  Asia Pacific, New Zealand  /  No Comments

The New Zealand government is partnering with BlackRock to launch a new NZ$2 billion ($1.2 bln) fund designed to help the country achieve 100% renewable electricity by 2030, it announced Tuesday.

