NZ govt teams up with BlackRock to launch NZ$2 bln Net Zero Fund

Published 01:49 on August 8, 2023 / Last updated at 02:27 on August 8, 2023 / Mark Tilly / Asia Pacific, New Zealand / No Comments

The New Zealand government is partnering with BlackRock to launch a new NZ$2 billion ($1.2 bln) fund designed to help the country achieve 100% renewable electricity by 2030, it announced Tuesday.