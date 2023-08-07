Brazil development bank cancels voluntary carbon purchase plans from credit tenders

Brazil’s development bank BNDES on Friday announced that it has scrapped its plan to purchase tens of millions of dollars in voluntary carbon credits from two tender processes last year as the institution restructures its support for the market.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.