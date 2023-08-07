Euro Markets: EUAs slide despite strong gains in gas as market battles over key support level

European carbon allowance prices declined in thin trading on Monday with bulls and bears battling over a key technical level, while natural gas made strong gains even as data showed further contractions in industrial output in the EU’s largest economy.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.