NZ Market: NZU price, volumes rise as National party say will leave ETS unchanged if elected

Traded NZU volumes rose Monday, pushing the price up slightly, as a National opposition party spokesperson said they would not make major changes to the country’s ETS if it wins government in the October election.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.