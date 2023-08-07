NZ Market: NZU price, volumes rise as National party say will leave ETS unchanged if elected

Published 08:50 on August 7, 2023 / Last updated at 09:13 on August 7, 2023 / Mark Tilly

Traded NZU volumes rose Monday, pushing the price up slightly, as a National opposition party spokesperson said they would not make major changes to the country's ETS if it wins government in the October election.