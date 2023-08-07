RGGI Market: RGAs recede to 2.5-week low as California carbon rally subsides

Published 22:26 on August 7, 2023 / Matthew Lithgow

RGGI Allowance prices fell back from eight-month highs this week in what market participants attributed to a continued sympathy trade with California Carbon Allowances, as well as a lack of fundamental demand specific to the power sector cap-and-trade system.