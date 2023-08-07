Asia Pacific > Australia Market Roundup: Santos signs MoU on Bayu-Undan CCS, NZ hydrogen company secures NSW funding

Australia Market Roundup: Santos signs MoU on Bayu-Undan CCS, NZ hydrogen company secures NSW funding

Published 03:35 on August 7, 2023  /  Last updated at 03:35 on August 7, 2023  / Mark Tilly /  Asia Pacific, Australia, Japan, New Zealand, South Korea  /  No Comments

Australian oil and gas company Santos has signed an agreement with Timor-Leste’s national oil company Timor Gap to explore cooperation opportunities on its Bayu-Undan CCS project.

Australian oil and gas company Santos has signed an agreement with Timor-Leste’s national oil company Timor Gap to explore cooperation opportunities on its Bayu-Undan CCS project.

A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.

LinkedIn
Powered by Magic Members Membership Software