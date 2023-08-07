Australia Market Roundup: Santos signs MoU on Bayu-Undan CCS, NZ hydrogen company secures NSW funding

Published 03:35 on August 7, 2023 / Last updated at 03:35 on August 7, 2023 / Mark Tilly / Asia Pacific, Australia, Japan, New Zealand, South Korea / No Comments

Australian oil and gas company Santos has signed an agreement with Timor-Leste’s national oil company Timor Gap to explore cooperation opportunities on its Bayu-Undan CCS project.