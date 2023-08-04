EU wants firms to set out detailed climate plans in return for free allocations

EU industrial companies should set out climate plans featuring emissions intensity goals and planned measures for every five-year period through 2050 to ensure they can continue to receive their full free allocation of carbon allowances, the European Commission said on Friday.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.