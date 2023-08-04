Sales Manager North America, First Climate – Germany

Permanent position – Full time – Germany

Required starting date: Immediately or upon agreement

It’s impact that makes a career fulfilling. With a career at First Climate, you always know that your work makes a valuable difference for a better future. We support companies and organizations to achieve their sustainability and climate goals. We offer comprehensive solutions in the fields of renewable energy, sustainable investments, and climate change mitigation.

Not just anyone has the drive to make real change. You do, and as part of our client-facing team you will work directly with companies across the globe to advance bold climate action.

Apply now. Help deliver smart climate solutions. Enable measurable impact. Support organizations on their journey to net zero.

Your responsibilities:

Execute First Climate Market’s sales strategy within the North American corporate marketplace

Maintain a structured sales activity plan with the aim to achieve a healthy pipeline of new business opportunities

Proactively acquire, develop, and manage key accounts

Foster strong and ‘trusted advisor’ relationships with key stakeholders of your prospective and managed accounts

Enter key industry sectors aligned with the sales strategy

Cultivate a stakeholder network and know the main drivers and trends affecting their carbon strategy

Represent First Climate at trade events/industry forums

Your profile:

Native English speaker with a good command of German (B1 min.)

Corporate sales and/or account management experience within the North American market

Familiar with the process of acquiring and maintaining a pipeline of new clients and/or driving new business opportunities from existing clients

Ability to professionally secure and manage clients by navigating corporate hierarchies to foster strong working relationships with stakeholders

Relevant professional experience in renewable energy, corporate climate change solutions or sustainability is a plus

A relevant university degree is an advantage

What we offer:

Follow Your Passion: Make a living creating impact. We offer job opportunities in a growing and exciting field for those who are motivated to do good

Enjoy Flexibility: We realize that life sometimes demands flexibility, so all our positions have working options to match individual needs

Better Together: Work with an open-minded and multicultural team that makes you feel welcome from the very first day onward

Seize Opportunity: Your career will take off in our dynamic and fast-growing company. We work with you to develop your career path

Stay Ahead of the Curve: We offer monthly seminars and workshops so you can sharpen your skills

Explore Benefits: We have a people-first approach and will work with you to create tailor-made benefit packages best designed to support you

Please apply at: https://www.firstclimate.com/careers

Your application should include CV, cover letter with start date and salary expectations as well as relevant certificates.