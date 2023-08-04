ANALYSIS: Biodiversity experts generally welcome strong UK ‘net gain’ credit pricing tiers despite uncertain outlook

Experts have mostly reacted positively to the British government’s publication of pricing tiers for statutory biodiversity credits, underlining that the high costs for this ‘last resort’ option mean that developers will be forced to consider their nature impact before undertaking projects, while also incentivising a local supply of units to emerge.

The UK Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs (Defra) published last month provisional price tiers for its statutory credits as part of upcoming biodiversity net gain (BNG) legislation.

The law, which comes into force in November, means that any new developments across England and Wales will now need to prove a 10% net gain in biodiversity as a condition of planning permission.

Developments will be able to sell credits from their nature gains, first introduced as part of the 2021 Environment Act, but the system of statutory biodiversity credits will initially allow the UK government to sell units to developers if the required net gains cannot be achieved on-site or through the off-site market.

These statutory credits represent a ‘last resort’ if developers are unable to source the gains by other means, and prices range from £42,000 per unit for certain grassland and wetland areas, up to £650,000 for lakes.

THE PRICE IS RIGHT

Prior to the publication of the pricing tiers, some had warned that among the biggest risks to the BNG legislation was if the British government were to set too low a price level for its statutory credits and this may weaken the incentive for on-site activity, or for an off-site market from maturing into the main source of credit supply.

Experts have weighed in following the government’s announcement, mostly welcoming what is seen as a strong price signal for developers to ensure they meet the 10% goals without needing to buy the government credits.

Ecologist and founder of Environment Bank, David Hill, lobbied for BNG to become a legal requirement, and said he was celebrating the recent important developments in a comment seen by Carbon Pulse.

He welcomed the prices set by the government as incentivising the development of a market in BNG units by setting the pricing structure relatively high.

“I believe that Defra has listened to what we and others have been saying about pricing, and how the statutory credits system would operate so as not to cut off a market from developing,” he said, referring to the consultation process undertaken by the British government prior to the announcement.

The starting price of £42,000 for low level habitat such as neutral grassland will need to be multiplied by two as the application of a spatial risk multiplier will be automatically added to BNG units purchased from government, since Defra will not know where the habitats paid for by the statutory credit fund are likely to be placed, he explained.

“This doubles the number of BNG credits needed, so a unit would therefore cost £84,000. BNG unit prices increase in relation to type of habitat that needs to be created to compensate for loss, [reaching] up to £250,000 per unit for certain wetlands,” he continued.

“However, prices increase further for certain priority habitat types, though it is unlikely that such units would ever be needed as development would be expected to avoid damage to such areas in all but the most extreme cases where development of high national significance is concerned.”

The result of such a price signal is that off-site delivery of BNG will become the easiest, most cost-effective, and biodiversity-successful solution to achieve gains for nature, he added.

July’s pricing publication should, as a result, send a clear indicator for suppliers of off-site habitats of sufficient size, scale, and finance that there will need to be a market there for the selling of units to satisfy the likely high demand from developers.

Hill confirmed that Environment Bank is currently establishing over 180 sites and over 10,000 BNG units across England to try and satisfy the expected demand from BNG legislation, with the firm taking on all liabilities for the delivery of credits.

THINKING AHEAD

Valuing ‘last resort’ offsets at such a high level will also force those looking to develop projects to consider their impact well ahead of time, or face the costs.

Sophie Gilbert, lead biodiversity scientist at environmental services firm Vibrant Planet, equally lauded the statement sent by the UK’s pricing announcement.

“High prices for statutory credits will encourage developers to think about biodiversity impacts very early in the project process, and ideally avoid a lot of potential impacts by re-siting or re-designing their projects,” she told Carbon Pulse.

“A lot of us in the conservation community were worried that low prices for the statutory credits would not push developers sufficiently to avoid impacts in the first place, and undercut the development of the private market via competition.”

“I am very pleased by this initial price list, and look forward to seeing development-driven impacts to the UK’s biodiversity decline, and a thriving private offset credits marketplace emerge,” she added.

Developers are being urged to evaluate the costings of projects given the recent Defra communication, as well as the immediacy of the legislation, due to come into force in a matter of months.

Samuel Sinclair, director at consultancy Biodiversify, writing on LinkedIn, quantified how much this may cost per hectare for some project owners.

“It puts paid to the idea that you can just ‘pay your way out of biodiversity’. If you remove one hectare of good quality woodland, that will cost you £4.5 million if you can’t find an offset. Even if you’re building on the lowest possible quality modified grassland you’re still looking at £168,000 per hectare,” he said.

“This means that looking before you leap is critical. If you are a developer, figures like these should catapult your teams into asking the question: ‘What is the BNG cost potential of the sites in our pipeline?’ Because if the answer is millions, you want to know as soon as possible.”

HIGH COSTS

A concern some have expressed however, is that the high price set by the government for statutory units will in turn drive up costs of off-site credits.

“This anchors the price very high. All BNG unit sales are going to be inexorably high compared to the statutory price because providers will know that if you don’t work with them, the alternative is that you pay these high amounts. Habitat restoration and establishment is hard to do, so it’s entirely likely that there won’t be that many providers in your area, making this a very real risk,” Sinclair continued.

He pointed out the fact that some organisations have already put up potential credits for sale, citing Bidwells and the Essex Wildlife Trust, explaining that they, and others, could theoretically undercut the statutory price by a very low amount in order to maximise revenue, now the government’s tiering system has been made public.

“This will probably [be the] start [of] what is going to be a wild ride of price discovery,” Sinclair said.

Others, commenting on his post on the social media platform, shared similar concerns. Despite many reacting positively to the pricing announcement, there remains ambiguity in how the various stakeholders will react once the law comes into force.

“The eye-watering prices are more likely than not to push up the price of offsets provided by landowners. My worry has always been that the unintended consequence of BNG will be to encourage private landowners who already have access to capital to create new habitats (good) in areas inaccessible to the public (not good),” Francis Hesketh, director at consultancy The Environment Partnership, agreed.

CREDIT CONTROVERSY

More broadly, there remain many who are unconvinced that biodiversity credits represent the way forward, and that reductions in nature destruction must take a priority without distraction.

Some governments are in principle against a markets-based approach, a Samoan minister stating in May that biodiversity credits have no role to play to meet a wider global $20-billion goal for nature, as one example.

A team of researchers, led by the University of Oxford, published in July a guide for planning authorities and developers to the BNG law that aims to highlight the potential benefits, as well as risks, of the regulation.

Sophus zu Ermgassen, an ecological economist at the university and author of the paper, is one of those who has heavily criticised the proposed use of credits within the British legislation.

He previously published a lengthy thread on Twitter, arguing that the model proposed by the UK’s nature and biodiversity net gain (BNG) legislation stands to “benefits financiers, landholders, and consultants, and will most likely not benefit the environment”.

Citing other research, he points to additionality problems and the failure of accounting methodologies to deal with these issues so far.

“The additionality problem comes when you sell these credits into separate markets, but they’re actually funding the same thing. So a developer buys a nutrient credit from a piece of land management that delivered units for another developer’s BNG. The management would have happened anyway. So one of those credits has been used to strike a liability off a developer’s balance sheet, whereas in reality all it did was pay a land manager to do what they would have done anyway,” he wrote in April.

Where all stakeholders seem to agree is that any credit use must follow the so-called mitigation hierarchy, traditionally associated with carbon markets.

Under this model, reducing impact, or also protecting nature in this case, must be enacted first before any ‘off-site’ credits are bought or offsetting carried out.

“We know via mountains of scientific evidence from across the globe that the most effective form of biodiversity conservation is to not destroy it in the first place, and that effectively restoring ecosystems and their biodiversity is very time-consuming and expensive,” Gilbert of Vibrant Planet told Carbon Pulse.

NEXT STEPS

The UK BNG law will come into force in November, and the government is also working on a biodiversity metric, to be made available when the BNG becomes mandatory.

Project owners will be able to buy statutory biodiversity credits using a credit sales service.

By Roy Manuell – roy@carbon-pulse.com

