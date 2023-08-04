Asia Pacific > PNG publishes REDD+ safeguard guidelines

PNG publishes REDD+ safeguard guidelines

Published 03:42 on August 4, 2023  /  Last updated at 03:42 on August 4, 2023  / Mark Tilly /  Asia Pacific, Nature-based, Other APAC, Voluntary  /  No Comments

Papua New Guinea has published its REDD+ safeguard guidelines, designed to enforce and ensure transparent and fair benefit sharing and distribution activities for local communities and stakeholders. 

Papua New Guinea has published its national REDD+ safeguard guidelines, designed to enforce and ensure transparent and fair benefit sharing and distribution activities for local communities and stakeholders.

A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.

LinkedIn
Powered by Magic Members Membership Software