PNG publishes REDD+ safeguard guidelines

Published 03:42 on August 4, 2023 / Last updated at 03:42 on August 4, 2023 / Mark Tilly / Asia Pacific, Nature-based, Other APAC, Voluntary / No Comments

Papua New Guinea has published its REDD+ safeguard guidelines, designed to enforce and ensure transparent and fair benefit sharing and distribution activities for local communities and stakeholders.