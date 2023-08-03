WCI Markets: CCAs recoil after record-setting rally, WCAs inch higher again

Published 23:06 on August 3, 2023 / Last updated at 23:12 on August 3, 2023 / William Koblensky Varela / Americas, Canada, US / No Comments

California Carbon Allowances (CCAs) experienced a rollercoaster ride in recent days as prices surged on potential cap-and-trade budget cuts and subsequently unwound on profit-taking and auction positioning, while Washington Carbon Allowance (WCA) values once again climbed ahead of the programme's permit reserve sale next week.