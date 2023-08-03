European carbon rallied on Thursday, ending a run of four consecutive declines as aggressive early buying drove prices up by as much as 2.9%, tracking similar sharp gains in natural gas, while UK carbon prices fell to a new record low in thin trading.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.