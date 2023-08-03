Singaporean tech company issues CO2 removal credits to fund Indonesia biochar projects

A Singaporean tech company has announced plans to produce biochar from sugarcane bagasse waste in Indonesia, and aims to pay for it by issuing CO2 Removal Certificates (CORCs), it announced Wednesday.
