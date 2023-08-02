Second Oregon-based CCO project set for termination following wildfires -report

Published 23:13 on August 2, 2023 / Last updated at 23:15 on August 2, 2023 / Matthew Lithgow / Americas, Canada, US / No Comments

Another forestry-based California Carbon Offset (CCO) project in neighbouring Oregon will be cancelled after wildfires ravaged the site several years ago, according to a media report Wednesday, which would make it the second improved forest management (IFM) undertaking in the Beaver State to fold.