Record gasoline deficits in Q1 yield Oregon Clean Fuels Program’s second highest net quarterly draw

The Oregon Clean Fuels Program (OCFP) slipped back into net quarterly credit drawdowns during the first three months of the year, as new highs in quarterly gasoline deficits beat out record renewable diesel volumes, according to state data published Tuesday.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.