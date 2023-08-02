Record gasoline deficits in Q1 yield Oregon Clean Fuels Program’s second highest net quarterly draw

Published 21:55 on August 2, 2023 / Last updated at 21:55 on August 2, 2023 / Joan Pinto / Americas, RINs & LCFS, US / No Comments

The Oregon Clean Fuels Program (OCFP) slipped back into net quarterly credit drawdowns during the first three months of the year, as new highs in quarterly gasoline deficits beat out record renewable diesel volumes, according to state data published Tuesday.