US climate law alone not enough to meet Paris goal -analysis

Published 21:24 on August 2, 2023 / Last updated at 21:24 on August 2, 2023 / Matthew Lithgow / Americas, US / No Comments

Mandates and regulations must accompany the clean energy incentives provided by the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) in order for the US to hit its Paris Agreement GHG reduction commitment, according to analysis published Wednesday.