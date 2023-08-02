Director of Carbon Operations, DelAgua – Rwanda/Hybrid/Remote

Job Title: Director of Carbon Operations

Location: Ideally Rwanda (or be willing to relocate), would consider hybrid/remote for an exceptional candidate.

The DelAgua Group of companies design and implement major carbon development projects. Our purpose is Transforming Lives and Nature through Enterprise. The company was founded at the University of Surrey in 1985, developing the first DelAgua water testing kit in conjunction with Oxfam. Today we continue to provide a wide range of world-class water testing products alongside our stove carbon development programs.

DelAgua is looking for an experienced carbon markets professional who has worked across carbon standards and registries. Preference for this position would be for the candidate to relocate to Rwanda but we would be willing to consider a hybrid/remote role for an exceptional candidate and if their working time zone is suitable.

Responsibilities

Gather information for baseline studies and coordinate surveys where required.

Write and amend PDDs and monitoring reports.

Interact with DOEs in the validation and verification processes for CDM, GS and/or VCS.

Keep up-to-date with the latest rulings from carbon regulatory bodies (CDM, GS, VCS etc.) and apply this knowledge to the carbon project development process. Provide a weekly summary of the carbon sector including, but not limited to, carbon pricing, regulation and competitors.

Oversee monitoring activities including ongoing emissions monitoring, data collection programme including scaling, and improving data capture.

Trial new data capture and data management systems.

Develop and implement SOPs for carbon compliance.

Oversee monitoring compliance for monitoring activities and the collection of data for monitoring reports.

QA/QC of all monitoring data.

Training and support for staff to ensure compliance.

Calculate and forecast emissions reductions across DelAgua portfolio.

Support validation/verification processes, especially with on-site DOE visits.

Identify viable project opportunities and prepare financial models to assess viability.

Any other task as required by DelAgua management.

At DelAgua, we celebrate our differences, and recognize the strength in the diversity of our people. We are a global employer who believe in providing opportunities for all its employees to unlock their potential regardless of background, age, sex, race, religion, or personal beliefs.

Please send your CV and a cover letter to euan.mcdougall@delagua.org to apply for this role.