Major companies lagging in efforts to decarbonise shipping industry -report

Some of the world’s largest corporate retailers and carriers need to take responsibility for their emissions and step up to tackle climate change, as current efforts are significantly lacking in several areas, an environmental organisation alliance said in a report published Thursday.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.