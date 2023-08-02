Asia Pacific > NZ Market: NZU price slips due to weak demand, regulatory uncertainty

Published 07:32 on August 2, 2023  /  Last updated at 07:37 on August 2, 2023  / Mark Tilly /  Asia Pacific, New Zealand  /  No Comments

NZU prices have steadily declined the week following the government’s announced overhaul of the ETS price controls and settings, as foresters and farmers lament the government’s management of the scheme.

