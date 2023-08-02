Japanese telecom company latest to target domestic offsets from paddy rice cultivation projects

A major telecommunication company in Japan has become the latest in the country to initiate an offset generation initiative that can reduce emissions from paddy rice cultivation, based on a newly announced methodology under the domestic scheme.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.